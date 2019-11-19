North West is the gateway to UK and EU markets, US investors told

The North West region’s unique strategic cross border location with a foothold in both EU and the UK and its pipeline of talent was the key message shared with potential investors in both Philadelphia and Boston last week as part of the Ireland North West trade delegation that travelled to the US.

A number of focused engagements with industry specialists, FDI executives and venture capitalists took place throughout the week in both cities as part of the Trade and Investment mission led jointly by Donegal County Council and Derry City and Strabane District Council, showcasing the compelling investment proposition that the northwest city region has to offer.

Potential investors heard how they could take advantage of the unique combination of benefits that the Northwest region has to offer including an accessible, connected and business friendly gateway region with a compelling vision for greater international impact.

Investors learned that companies and businesses are attracted by a talented and educated workforce, the value balance, the superb quality of life and the supportive business environment.

The delegation also met with the Mayors of Philadelphia and Boston who both outlined their commitment and support for the work being done by the two Councils.

The week also saw the official launch of the exciting research project with Harvard Graduate School of Design, exploring how the cross-border northwest city region could potentially be shaped in light of the economic, political and social realities of Brexit. The project was led by Assistant Professor Gareth Doherty in Harvard GSD, who is originally from Carndonagh in Donegal and is expected to be exhibited in the North West region in Spring 2020.

The trade mission was funded by The Executive Office and the Irish Government.

For more information on the trade mission visit www.irelandNW.com and follow the hashtag #IrelandNW19.