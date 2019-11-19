National Broadband Plan will see major investment in Donegal

A total of 12 special rural hubs in Donegal have been selected for first high speed fibre connections as part of the National Broadband Plan.

The Government is investing €128m in the county to connect more than 32,000 homes, farms and businesses to broadband.

The National Broadband Plan kicks off in the new year while its anticipated that the community hubs will all be connected by the end of next year.

Details of the plan were revealed following a cabinet meeting earlier today.

Donegal Minister Joe McHugh says it will be a game changer for rural parts of the county:

The 12 locations in Donegal for the special rural broadband hubs are

:: Carnowen Presbyterian Hall, Raphoe

:: Cranford Coole Community Centre, Cranford

:: Dunree Military Museum, Fort Dunree, Buncrana

:: Glenveagh National Park

:: Leghowney Community Centre

:: Malin Head

:: Meenreagh Hostel, Killygordon

:: Rathlin Knitwear, Glenn Cholm Cille

:: Ray Athletics Club, Ray, Milford

:: Amharchlann Ghaoth Dobhair

:: Comharchumann Oileán Thorai

:: Westbic, Ballymoon, Kilcar