Loganair to suspend Derry to Manchester service

Loganair has suspended flights between Derry and Manchester.

It comes less than six months after introducing the route.

There had been a daily service between the two cities since May but Loganair said flights will not run between January and May 2020, with the exception of some flights over Easter.

The Scottish airline apologised for the cancellation, blaming a decline in bookings after the new year.

The company has apologised to customers and said those already booked were being contacted and offered a full refund or a transfer to an alternative service