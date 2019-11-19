Loganair and Flybe partnership will benefit CODA passengers

Management at City of Derry Airport say a new code share partnership between Loganair and Flybe means it’s now possible to fly from Derry to a number of UK and European airports with one single booking.

The new agreement means passengers can fly from City of Derry Airport to Glasgow or Manchester with Loganair, and then connect with Flybe to the East Midlands, Birmingham, Exeter, Southampton, Cornwall, Cardiff, Isle of Man, Jersey, Düsseldorf, Paris Charles de Gaulle and Amsterdam.

Derry Airport Manager Charlene Shongo says this gives local customers the ability to connect to those airports with one single booking.

In addition, she says, Loganair provides onward connectivity to international destinations from City of Derry Airport. The interline agreement in place with Emirates provides access to Dubai and the new agreement recently announced with United Airways allows travel to American destinations such as New York, Chicago and Washington from City of Derry Airport via Glasgow or Manchester.