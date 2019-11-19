Launch of atlas project a major step forward – Crossan

The launch of the cross border ‘Atlas for a City Region’ project at Harvard University last week has been identified as one of the highlights of the trip undertaken to the Eastern Seaboard of the US by a joint delegation from Donegal, Derry and Strabane.

The trip was led by the Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Cllr Nicholas Crossan and the Mayor of Derry and Strabane Cllr Michaela Boyle, along with senior council officials, education managers and local business people.

Cllr Crossan says the ‘Atlas for a City Region’ project reflects the unique cross-border collaborative approach adopted by the two Councils, who are firmly of the view that despite Brexit, the region has the potential to grow and prosper…………..