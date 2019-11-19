Jason Quigley to make pre-christmas ring return

Jason Quigley (16-1, 12KOs) will return to action on December 5 and the Irish middleweight aims to end 2019 on a winning note.

Quigley will be back in California to face Abraham Cordero (13-4-2, 7KOs) in an eight-round middleweight fight.

Quigley takes on Cordero, of Guadalajara, Mexico, as part of a Thursday Night Fights card at The Hangar at the OC Fair and Event Center in Costa Mesa, California.

“I am really looking forward to putting in a performance to finish the year off with a good victory,” Quigley said.

“I’ve been itching to get back into the ring ever since my last fight. I want to push on in 2020 and getting a victory on December 5 is the next step on that road.”

Golden Boy Promotions boxer Quigley recently changed trainer and is now honing his skills under the guidance of former world middleweight champion Andy Lee.

Quigley said: “I’ve learned a lot. Andy has a wealth of intelligence – inside and outside the ring.

“Every session that I go into, I feel that I come away with something and that’s why I’m really looking forward to the the fight.”

Cordero is fighting for the first time since a decision loss to Alexis Salazar in Las Vegas in May.

Quigley, managed by the Los Angeles-based Sheer Sports Management, said: “He has a winning record and this is no easy way back for me. I’ll be in against a very tough opponent and I’ll have to be at my best.”

The card headliner sees Yves Ulysse Junior (18-1, 9KOs) face Ismael Barroso (21-3-2, 20KOs) for the WBA Gold Super Lightweight title.

In the co-main event,D’Mitrius Ballard (20-0, 13 KOs) takes on Yamaguchi Falcao (16-1, 7 KOs) in a 10-round fight for the vacant NABF Middleweight title. The belt was previously held by Quigley and has since been vacated by Tureano Johnson.

Ballard-Falcao brings together two contenders who developed under the Golden Boy banner, but only one will move forward to a world title shot.

Edgar “Kid Neza” Valerio (13-1, 8 KOs) will fight Diuhl Olguin (14-12-3, 9 KOs) in a six-round featherweight clash; George Rincon (8-0, 5 KOs) will meet Antonio Flores (8-1, 2 KOs) in a six-round super lightweight fight; and Rianna Rios will make her professional debut in a four-round featherweight fight.

The fights will be streamed live DAZN, and on Facebook Watch via the Golden Boy Fight Night Page.