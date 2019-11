Healy Park in Omagh will host Naomh Conaill’s Ulster Senior Club Championship Final with Kilcoo on Sunday 1st December.

The Ulster Council confirmed the tie which will throw in at 2pm.

The Donegal Champions have already played in this provincial campaign at Healy Park, beating Clontibret in the semi final last Saturday.

Down side Kilcoo beat Derrygonnelly Harps to make the decider.