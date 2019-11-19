Garda investigation in Lifford after man is attacked with hammers and iron bars

A major garda investigation is underway after a serious assault in Lifford at 7.30 last night.

A man was alone at his Coneyburrow home when approximately six masked men entered the house through the front door and attacked the man using various implements, including hammers and iron bars.

Gardai say the man wasn’t seriously injured during the incident, which they’re treating as an aggravated burglary.

Gardai are still trying to determine how his attackers left the area, and on today’s Nine til Noon Show, Sergeant Eunan Walshe made this appeal for information……….