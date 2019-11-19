Former Harps man Boyle signs with Linfield

Irish League Premiership Champions Linfield have signed defender Ethan Boyle following his release from Shamrock Rovers.

The 22-year-old has agreed a one-and-a-half-year deal at Windsor Park and will link up with his new team-mates in January.

Boyle who became the first ever Finn Harps player to be called up to the Ireland Under 21s in 2017 held talks in recent days with Derry City but has opted to join the Belfast side.

Ethan Boyle spoke to Linfieldfc.com after agreeing terms with manager David Healy.

“I’m delighted to be joining Linfield. The manager and Willie McKeown have made me feel very welcome and at home here. The facilities are really impressive and I’m really looking forward to getting started when the transfer window opens in the new year.

It’s an exciting new challenge for me and I want to thank my advisor Martin Dunphy for his assistance in this matter.

Linfield are a very big club on this island and I expect in the new year the team will be challenging for major silverware and I just want to contribute to what I hope will be a successful end of the season for the club.”