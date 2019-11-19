Eoghan Ban hopes to feature in Donegal’s League campaign

Eoghan Ban Gallgher is hoping he can return to action with Donegal during next season’s National League.

The Killybegs man suffered a serious ankle injury ahead of Donegal’s Super 8 clash with Kerry which ruled him out of the county games and the club championship with the fishermen.

He says rehab has been slow but is hitting his targets in the lengthy process to get back playing.

He told Tom Comack at this weeks Donegal 2020 jersey launch he hopes to return at some stage in their Division One league campaign.