Council’s service agreement with Irish Water should be reviewed – Gallagher

There are calls for a re-evaluation of the service agreement between Donegal County Council and Irish Water.

At a Glenties Municipal District meeting, Cllr Marie Therese Gallagher said while progress is being made in infrastructure, there are still serious issues on the ground, and the communication between the utility and local councillors is nowhere near enough.

She says despite multiple conversations and debates, both in Lifford and at municipal district level, access for members is an issue.

Cllr Gallagher believes a fundamental change is needed………