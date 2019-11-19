Council confirm gritters to be deployed early this evening

Donegal Council has confirmed that gritters will be out early this evening.
Gritters will be deployed from 7pm this evening Tuesday.
It comes as temperatures are set to plummet again with dry with clear spells leading to some mist, fog and frost early tonight.
All main routes will be gritted and include:
- 06: Inishowen West
- 04: Inishowen South
- 01: National Primary North
- 02: National Primary Central
- 03: National Primary South
- 07: Milford South
- 08: Milford North
- 09: Cill Ulta East
- 10: Cill Ulta West
- 11: Na Rosa
- 12: Binswilly
- 13: Stranorlar North
- 14: Stranorlar East
- 15: Stranorlar West
- 16: Donegal West
- 17: Donegal North
- 18: Donegal South
- 19: Donegal National Secondary
- 05: Inishowen East
- BT: Buncrana Town
- LT: Letterkenny Town