Bonner in talks with MacNiallais on county return

Donegal boss Declan Bonner says he’s had discussions with Odhran MacNiallais about a possible return to the county senior squad.

The Gaoth Dobhair player opted out of the Donegal panel last season, but enjoyed another impressive campaign for his club in 201.

Donegal boss Bonner said he’s had a number of discussions with MacNiallais but it could be up to ten days before anything is finalised.

Meanwhile the Donegal manager said there could be anything up to ten or 12 new faces coming into the squad for the new season.

He said the management team have always freshened things up within their panel and this year will be no different.