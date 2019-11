A vehicle towing a trailer has been clocked speeding on the main Letterkenny – Derry road.

Gardai from Buncrana caught the driver earlier this morning travelling at 99km in a 100 zone.

Vehicles towing trailers are only permitted to drive at a maximum of 80km in a 100 zone.

A fixed charged penalty notice is to be issued in due course.

A Garda Spokesperson is reminding everyone to keep this speed regulation in mind if you tow a trailer regularly.