The McHugh View – Naomh Conaill favourites for Ulster

Naomh Conaill will play Down kingpins Kilcoo in this season’s Ulster Senior Club Championship Final after both came through their respective semi finals over the weekend.

The Donegal Champions put in a superb performance to beat Clontibret in Omagh while Kilcoo defeated Derrygonnelly Harps to reach the decider.

Neither side has won the Ulster title before but have lost finals in the past, Naomh Conaill in 2010 and Kilcoo in 2016.

Off the back of their semi final performances, Martin McHugh feels Naomh Conaill will be favourites…