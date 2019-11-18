Over 600 attend Remembrance 10k

The 6th annual Remembrance 10k was held on Sunday past and once again drew a huge response from the general area as friends and families joined in to mark loved ones sadly no longer with us.

The event drew an attendance of in excess of 600 who enjoyed the good weather as many walked jogged and ran taking in the scenic surrounds of Drumboe Forest in Stranorlar.

A feature was the Wall Of Remembrance which provided the opportunity to mark the name of the deceased with many also having printed special t-shirts to note the memory.

Organisation was again first class and with the presence of local gardai all went off extremely well.

Wheelchair winner was Karol Doherty ,Carndonagh while male runner was Chris Mc Guinness from Foyle Valley and female winner Leoni Mullen Finn Valley ac.