O’Neills MD says a no deal Brexit would be a disaster

The Managing Director of O’Neills in Strabane says a no deal Brexit would be a disaster for the company. Ciaran Kennedy was speaking at the launch of the new Donegal jersey.

During the launch, he said of the 736 people who work in the company’s Strabane facility, around half cross the border from Donegal.

Mr Kennedy, who has just returned from the Donegal, Derry and Strabane trade mission to Boston and Philadelphia, said the company’s products often cross the border several times over the course of the production process. If tariffs were levied every time that happened, he told Highland Radio, it would create serious problems……….