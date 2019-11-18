Mark Anthony McGinley among Player of the Month nominees

The nominees for the SSE Airtricity/SWAI Player of the Month award have been confirmed.

The winner of the final Player of the Month award of the 2019 season will be announced later in the week with nominees from Finn Harps, Shamrock Rovers, Bohemians, Dundalk and Drogheda United.

SSE Airtricity/SWAI Player of the Month – Nominees

Mark McGinley (Finn Harps): The goalkeeper put in some crucial performances in the final month of the regular season as well as starring in the play-offs to help Ollie Horgan’s side maintain Premier Division status.

Joey O’Brien (Shamrock Rovers): Found the net against UCD, played in two of the four games in which Rovers kept clean sheets before excelling in the FAI Cup final.

Roberto Lopes (Shamrock Rovers): Man of the match in the FAI Cup final as he finished the season with yet more commanding performances at the heart of the Hoops defence.

Chris Lyons (Drogheda United): The Drogs came up short against Harps in the play-off final but Lyons struck a winner in the first leg after also impressing with a goal and his all-round play in the semi-final against Cabinteely.

Ross Tierney (Bohemians): Progressed from Under-19 action in Europe against PAOK to impress in three league games as the club qualified for the Europa League.

Michael Duffy (Dundalk): Produced a stunning equaliser in the FAI Cup final, his second goal of the month, and put in a starring performance as Dundalk beat Linfield 6-0 in the second leg of the Unite the Union Champions Cup final.