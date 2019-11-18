Letterkenny consultant warns over misuse of antibiotics

To mark European Antibiotic Awareness Day Letterkenny University Hospitals is highlighting awareness and knowledge around the correct use of antibiotics.

Winter is the prime season for respiratory infections, colds and flu and so it is important to be able to identify illnesses where antibiotics are not the answer.

The hospital is reminding the public that taking antibiotics you don’t need can make you sick and like all medicines, they can have side effects.

In a statement Dr Michael Mulhern, Consultant Microbiologist, Letterkenny University Hospital says, “Antibiotics are not effective for the treatment of viruses – they only kill bacteria.

Most patients coming to see their GP with symptoms of infection such as temperature, coughs, sore throat, ear ache, stuffy noses, sinus symptoms, flu, aches and pains, rashes, vomiting and diarrhoea have viral, not bacterial, infections.

He says that antibiotics will do nothing to help the symptoms of viral infection nor with they make you feel better.

However, Doctor Mulhern has stressed that is still important to get checked by your GP if you are worried especially for very young children, elderly patients and those with chronic medical conditions or whose immune system is suppressed to decide it they have a viral or bacterial infection.

But remember being advised you do not need an antibiotic on this occasion is a positive outcome of a visit to the doctor.

• Antibiotics don’t work for colds or flu. If you have a cold or flu, visit www.undertheweather.ie for advice on how to help yourself get better and ask your doctor for advice if you are concerned

• Antibiotics should be taken exactly as prescribed – at the right time for the right duration

• Never share antibiotics or take them without prescription

• If for any reason you have antibiotics that you did not take ask your pharmacy if they can dispose of them safely for you.

Remember to help prevent infections by making sure you and your loved ones get all the recommended immunisations available. Stop infections spreading by coughing or sneezing in to your elbow or a tissue, washing your hands regularly and staying at home from crèche, school or work until you feel better.