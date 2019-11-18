Harps to confirm new u17 & u19 managers in the coming weeks

Finn Harps have confirmed the departure of Declan Boyle and Joe Boyle from their underage structure.

Declan and Joe have decided to step away from their u17 and u19 managerial positions with personal reasons as the main factor in both cases.

The club wish both Declan and Joe the best in the future and thanked them for their commitment and efforts with Finn Harps.

Both have been in the posts since 2015 where Declan guided the 17’s to national success winning the league and cup double.

Harps will confirm the new u17 and u19 managers in the coming weeks.