Donegal Sport Star nominations close this week

The deadline for nominations for the 2019 Donegal Sports Star Awards is this coming Friday, the 22nd of November.

It’s been another fantastic year for sport in the county, so the committee is now asking sporting organisations, that have not already done so, to submit their nominations before Friday.

The committee thank again Donegal County Council who are the exclusive sponsors for their continued support.

Nominations can be made online from the nominations page, by email to info@donegalsportsstarawards.ie. or

by completing a simple nomination form which can be downloaded and posted to –

Paul McDaid

C/O Post Office,

Ramelton,

Letterkenny,

Co. Donegal,

Ireland

For further information on the Donegal Sports Star Awards go to donegalsportsstarawards.ie or visit Facebook Donegalsport Starawards and Twitter @DLsportstars.