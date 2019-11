Next season Donegal teams will be wearing the new look county jersey which was launched earlier today in the Abbey Hotel Donegal Town.

Changes to the new retro design sees more green added to the chest and shoulder area above amber.

Donegal GAA have again tied in with Tyrone manufacturers O’Neills and the jersey is on sale just in time for the Christmas market.

Kieran Kennedy is Manager Director with O’Neills Sportswear…