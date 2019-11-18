Council urged to deal with Ramelton dereliction

Concern has been raised once again over the state of disrepair of some buildings along the Quay in Ramelton.

Due to health and safety concerns, hoarding was erected around the buildings in question earlier this year, resulting in the road being reduced to single lane traffic.

Donegal County Council is being urged to give an updated report on progress on either the takeover or planned repair works.

Cathaoirleach of the Letterkenny Municipal District Cllr John O’Donnell says local businesses are being impacted and it’s important that the outstanding issues are dealt with: