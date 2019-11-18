Cathaoirleach offers condolences to family & friends of Leigh Early



The Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Cllr. Nicholas Crossan has offered his deepest condolences to the family and friends of the late Leigh Early.

Leigh lost his life as a result of a tragic accident at the pier at Poolawaddy on Árainn Mhór on Sunday morning.

Cllr. Crossan says “I offer my heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Leigh Early and of course to the local RNLI which Leigh was a volunteer with.

“It is such a tragedy for Leigh’s family and for the entire community of Árainn Mhór. I have no doubt that the people of Árainn Mhór will come together to support and comfort the Early family at this very difficult time”.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam