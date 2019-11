St Naul’s bowed out of the Ulster Intermediate Club Football Championship after they were defeated 1-22 to 0-11 by Galbally.

Galbally were in control throughout and led 1-9 to 0-5 at half time.

They then outscored St Naul’s 0-13 to 0-06 to run out winners in emphatic fashion.

After the game Tom Comack spoke with St Naul’s manager Barry Meehan…

Tom also got the thoughts of Galbally manager John Moylan…