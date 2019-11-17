Ulster Senior League round-up

There were three Ulster Senior League ties down for decision on Sunday afternoon, Cockhill Celtic played host to Bonagee United and Derry City Reserves travelled to Fanad United and Letterkenny Rovers were at home to Finn Harps Reserves

A Stephen Duffy goal 11 minutes from time was enough to earn reigning Ulster Senior League champions Cockhill Celtic a 1-0 over Bonagee United.

Fanad United and Derry City played out an entertaining 1-1 at Traigh-a-Loch.

Matty Walker opened the scoring for Derry when he struck a volley into the top corner after Shaun Black saved Patrick Coyle’s effort.

With just 15 minutes remaining Adam Curran struck the Fanad post, Dean McCarry latched onto the resulting goal kick and fired his shot into the bottom corner to ensure a share of the spoils.

In what was arguable the tie of the round, Letterkenny Rovers played out a 2-2 draw with Finn Harps Reserves.

Luke Rudden opened the scoring for Harps after just two minutes when he raced through the Rovers defence and slotted by Rory Kelly in the Rovers goal.

Matt Harkin then drilled Rovers level before Gary Merritt put the Cathedral town ahead.

Rudden then drew the sides level again. Conor Gormley was then shown a straight red card for a tackle on the edge of his own box. Neither team could mange to find a winner.

Rovers remain unbeaten but are four points behind Cockhill Celtic at the top of the league.