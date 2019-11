Galbally of Tyrone have beaten St Naul’s in the Ulster Intermediate Club Football Championship 1-22 to 0-11.

Galbally dominated the game throughout and led 1-9 to 0-5 at half time.

St Naul’s tried to battle back in the second half and produced the first score of the second half but they failed to mount a comeback as Galbally ran out convincing winners.

Tom Comack and Brendan Kilcoyne report for Highland Radio Sport…