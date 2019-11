Sinn Féin has called for an NHS for Ireland as part of a move towards a united Ireland.

Mary Lou McDonald said a referendum on Irish unity must happen in the next five years and it will be a condition of them entering government.

It was one of numerous promises from the Sinn Féin leader, including a massive public house building programme, cheaper childcare and rents and a new climate deal.

Mary Lou McDonald says healthcare in particular needs to be fixed: