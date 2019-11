Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy has announced that Derry’s Shane Duffy will captain the Republic of Ireland in their crunch European Qualifier with Denmark.

Duffy is named as captain because regular captain Seamus Coleman is ruled out through suspension.

It will be the defender’s first time captaining the Boys in Green.

Duffy spoke to the Irish media earlier today…

Mick McCarthy also spoke to the Irish media and hailed and he was full of praise for the 27-year-old…