Rugby Review: Mixed results for North West sides & the start of the Heineken Cup

By
admin
-

In the All Ireland League Division 2C, City of Derry were defeated by Tullamore 30-18 on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Omagh Academicals scored eight tries on their way to a 57-12 win over Bruff in Omagh.

In the Ulster Championship 3, Letterkenny Rugby Club made it three wins in a row when they came from behind to beat Belfast High School 20-15.

In the opening weekend of the Heineken Cup, there were wins for Ulster, Leinster and Munster.

Alex McDonald joined Pauric Hilferty on Sunday Sport to review the weekend’s action…

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR