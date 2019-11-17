Rugby Review: Mixed results for North West sides & the start of the Heineken Cup

In the All Ireland League Division 2C, City of Derry were defeated by Tullamore 30-18 on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Omagh Academicals scored eight tries on their way to a 57-12 win over Bruff in Omagh.

In the Ulster Championship 3, Letterkenny Rugby Club made it three wins in a row when they came from behind to beat Belfast High School 20-15.

In the opening weekend of the Heineken Cup, there were wins for Ulster, Leinster and Munster.

Alex McDonald joined Pauric Hilferty on Sunday Sport to review the weekend’s action…