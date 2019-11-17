Raymond Shield’s reacts to his sides first leg win over the Inishowen League

The Donegal League have a slender 2-1 advantage ahead of their second leg clash with the Inishowen League in 10 days time.

Kevin McHugh’s wonderful chip gave Donegal the lead five minutes into the second half.

Seven minutes later Daire McDaid got onto McHugh’s free kick and he had no problem finishing the ball past Dylan Doherty in the Inishowen goal.

John Gerard McLaughlin reduced the deficit when he chested in Matthew Byrne’s set piece.

McHugh was then sent off for Donegal, who held out to take a slender advantage into the second leg.

After the game Diarmaid Doherty spoke with Donegal League manager Raymond Shields…