Raphoe ABC welcomed an English select to the Deele College on Saturday night with 10 bouts on the card.

The English select were brought over by Paddy Brennan, who is an Englishman with strong Lifford conections.

It ended 7-3 to the English select, in what were very evenly contested bouts.

Donegal Boxing President Peter O’Donnell joined Pauric Hilferty on Sunday Sport to discuss last night’s action…