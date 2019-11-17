Naomh Conaill into Ulster Final-Martin Regan & Leo McLoone react

Naomh Conaill will play in their first Ulster final in nine years after they defeated Clontibret 0-12 to 0-09 on Saturday night.

In a game that Naomh Conaill dominated throughout, they led 0-7 to 0-3 at the break.

Ciaran Thompson then extended the Glenties men’s lead before Clontibret closed the gap back to three.

Eoin McGettigan fired over two points before Thompson pointed to help seal Naomh Conaill’s victory.

Tom Comack got the thoughts of a delighted Martin Regan after the game…

Tom also spoke with Naomh Conaill stalwart Leo McLoone…