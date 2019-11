A 26-year-old man has drowned on Arranmore Island after a car slid off a pier overnight.

It happened at Poolawaddy Pier at around 5:15am.

A 30-year-old man, who was also in the car at the time, managed to escape from the submerged vehicle.

A post mortem on the body of the deceased is due to take place tomorrow at Letterkenny University Hospital.

A Garda investigation into the cause of the incident is underway.