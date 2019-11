Dundalk woman, Lisa Smith, who left Ireland to support ISIS in Syria might be repatriated here as early as Tuesday.

The former member of the Defence Forces married an ISIS fighter and has a two year old child.

They’re expected to be among a number of people Turkey is due to deport in the coming days.

Gardai are expected to question Lisa Smith if and when she returns.

Journalist Norma Costello, who has interviewed her, says Gardai have tried to use her material to build a case against Lisa Smith.