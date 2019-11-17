Athletics Review: Donegal Master Athletes impress in Liverpool

It was another busy weekend for Donegal masters athletes with the British and Irish Cross Country Championships taking place in Liverpool.

Finn Valley Ac’s Teresa Doherty was the best individual athlete and she finished second in her race. Her Irish team also placed second.

Clare McGuigan of Lifford/Strabane AC produced her best ever finish when she placed in fifth in the Over 35 category. To add to that, Clare’s team picked up victory over the British team.

Finn Valley AC’s Dermot McElchar scored in a winning Irish team when his team got the better of the British team.

Elsewhere the Remembrance Sunday 10km took place on Sunday with Chris McGuinness of Foyle Valley finishing first in the men’s category and Leoni Mullen of Finn Valley AC finishing in first in the women’s category.

Athletics correspondent Patsy McGonagle joined Pauric Hilferty on Sunday Sport to look back at the weekend’s action…