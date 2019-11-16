“We didn’t perform right in the second half”- Malachy McCann

Buncrana were defeated 1-11 to 0-09 by Blackhill of Monaghan in the Ulster Junior Club Championship final in Omagh on Saturday evening.

Buncrana started the game well and looked well in control when they led 0-08 to 0-05 points at half time.

Blackhill came out stronger in the second half and led by two before Darrach O’Connor scored Buncrana’s only score of the second half to close the gap.

Tommy Geehan then sealed Blackhill’s win with a goal in the dying seconds of the game.

After the game, Tom Comack spoke to Buncrana manager Malachy McCann…