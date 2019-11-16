Ulster Club Football Championship Live on Highland

Two Donegal sides are in action this Saturday evening in Healy Park, Omagh.

Donegal Junior Club champions Buncrana take on Blackhill of Monaghan in the Ulster Junior Club Championship final.

Whilst Donegal Senior Football champions Naomh Conaill will take of Clontibret of Monaghan in their Ulster Senior Football Club Championship semi-finals.

Ulster Junior Club Final 5pm Buncrana v Blackhill

Ulster Senior Club Semi-Final 7pm Naomh Conaill v Clontibret

Join Pauric Hilferty and Martin McHugh for coverage on-air and online at highlandradio.com.

