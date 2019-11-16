Naomh Conaill through to Ulster Senior Club Football Championship Final

Naomh Conaill are through to the Ulster Senior Club Football Championship final after they defeated Clontibret of Monaghan 0-12 to 0-09.

Naomh Conaill started well and led 0-06 to 0-01 after 16 minutes before two Conor McManus points reduce the Glenties men’s lead to three points.

Eoin McGettigan then slotted over a free to give Naomh Conaill a 0-07 to 0-03 lead at half time.

Ciaran Thompson extended Naomh Conaill’s lead further two minutes into the second half but Clontibret fought back again to close the gap to three points.

Two more points for McGettigan had Naomh Conaill four up again before Ciaran Thompson fired over a free to put five between the sides.

Clontibret tried to battle back again but Naomh Conaill held on to secure their place in the final.

Martin McHugh and Pauric Hilferty report for Highland Radio Sport…