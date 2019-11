There mixed results for the North West sides in AIL Division 2C on Saturday afternoon.

City of Derry were defeated 30-18 away at Tullamore.

At half-time City of Derry were right in the game and trailed 16-15 but Tullamore produced an excellent second half display to run out victors.

Elsewhere Omagh Academicals had a 51-12 win over Bruff at home. To add to their victory Omagh also secured a four try bonus point.