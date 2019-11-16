Update: Man missing in Buncrana found safe and well

A man in his 70’s that went missing last night in Buncrana has been located safe and well.

The vulnerable man was last seen last night around 10:30 pm driving a silver Toyota Verso with registration number 131 DL 233.

While the search was focused on the Buncrana area, it was believed the man may have travelled a distance and may have become confused.

Lough Swilly Lifeboat carried out a search along with An Garda Siochana, Greencastle Coast Guard and the Search and Rescue 118 helicopter from Sligo.

Press Officer for the Lough Swilly Lifeboat Joe Joyce has thanked members of the public for their help: