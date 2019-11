It’s been confirmed that repair works are to be carried out to a number of footpaths in Long Lane, Letterkenny.

25 thousand euro has been sanctioned for the work which will be undertaken by Donegal County Council.

It follows concern from residents over the serious state of disrepair of some of the walkways in the area.

Local Cllr Gerry McMonagle says that the footpaths have posed a lot of problems and is hopeful that his work will remedy that: