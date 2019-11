Naomh Conaill have reached their second ever Ulster Club Senior Football Championship final after they defeated Clontibret 0-12 to 0-09.

It was Naomh Conaill who started the quickest and led by four at the break.

Ciaran Thompson then extended that lead out to five before Clontibret rallied to close the gap back to three.

Eoin McGettigan and Thompson then scored a point each to seal Naomh Conaill’s place in the final.

After the game, Tom Comack spoke to a delighted Ciaran Thompson…