Insufficient markings and signage on Leck road – Coyle

Road engineers from Donegal County Council are to assess the entrance of Leck road at Bonagee in Letterkenny.

It’s after health and safety concerns over the junction were raised this week at the latest sitting of the Letterkenny Municipal District.

Local Cllr Donal Coyle says the road has seen a huge increase in traffic in recent months and believes that there are insufficient markings and signage at that particular section.

He is hopeful that following the assessment, the Council will take appropriate action: