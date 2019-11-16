Institute well beaten by Linfield

Institute’s unbeaten run has come to an end after they were defeated 3-0 by Linfield at the Ryan McBride Brandywell.

Linfield had a wonderful chance to take the lead on 31 minutes but Joel Cooper’s penalty was saved by Rory Brown in the Stute net.

Just a few minutes later Linfield had their second penalty of the game which saw Ryan Morrow sent off for Institute. Andy Waterworth stepped up and gave Linfield the lead.

With just seconds to go to half time Bastien Hery struck a shot from just inside the post which hit the post and found the back of the net.

In the final minutes of the second half Linfield were awarded their third penalty of the game, Waterworth stepped up to score his second of the game and to seal the points for Linfield