Donegal Disability Directory of Services to be launched today

An event to help young people with disabilities to start their careers will take place in today.

The Training, Careers & Lifestyle Fair for Young People with a Disability will be hosted in Letterkenny Institute of Technology.

The event will also see the second edition of the Donegal Disability Directory of Services being launched, with copies available for all attendees.

Organiser Anne Timony Meehan says people with disabilities face many career challenges, including less choice in further education and jobs, fewer supports, and a lack of independence.