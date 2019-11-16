Database of local beaches in the process of being finalised

People in Donegal are being asked to improve a database of local beaches, which is in the process of being finalised.

A map is already online, after councillors in the Glenties Municipal District sought to have information about local beaches collated.

Cllr Marie Therese Gallagher says the priority now is to gather information about car parking and access, and that information shared and published.

This, she believes, which will help ensure that beaches are protected.

Cllr Gallagher also wants people to help ensure the database has the proper names: