Buncrana defeated in Ulster Junior Club Championship Final

Buncrana have been defeated 1-11 to 0-09 by Blackhill of Monaghan in the Ulster Junior Club Championship final.

Buncrana started the brightest and led 0-05 to 0-01 after just 13 minutes.

Blackhill then battled back to trail by a point before John Campbell and Darrach O’Connor pointed to put Buncrana 0-08 to 0-05.

Blackhill fired over five points without reply to lead by two points with just 10 minutes remaining.

Darrach O’Connor then scored for Buncrana to reduce Blackhill’s lead before Tommy Geehan struck a goal to secure the title for Blackhill.

Pauric Hilferty and Martin McHugh report from Healy Park…