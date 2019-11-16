Advantage Donegal League ahead of Oscar Traynor Cup second leg FT Report & Reaction

The Donegal League have a 2-1 advantage over the Inishowen League heading into the second leg in the Oscar Traynor Cup.

Kevin McHugh opened the scoring for Donegal just five minutes into the second half with a lovely weighted chip after Dillion Doherty, the Inishowen League goalkeeper had made stop to deny Matthew Crossan.

Seven minutes later Donegal extended their lead and McHugh was involved again he whipped his free kick towards Daire McDaid who slotted it into the back of the net.

John Gerard McLaughlin the chested the ball in for the Inishowen League to bring them back into the game before Kevin McHugh was sent off for an off the ball incident.

The Donegal League held on to take a slender lead into the second leg.

Diarmaid Doherty reports from The Diamond Park, Ballyare…

After the game Diarmaid spoke with Inishowen League manager Diarmuid O’Brien…