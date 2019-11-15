The Score – Thursday, November 14

The Score presented by Diarmaid Doherty is broadcast Thursday evenings from 7.05pm to 8pm.

This week’s edition of The Score previews another busy weekend in the Ulster Club football championships, as we hear from the Naomh Conaill, St Nauls and Buncrana camps.

Diarmaid is joined in-studio by Peter Campbell, the Sports Editor of the Donegal Democrat, as well as Declan Kerr from the Donegal Sports Star Awards committee.

We’ll also hear from Naomh Conaill manager Martin Regan ahead of their Ulster Senior Club Championship semi-final game against Monaghan’s Clontibret in Omagh on Saturday.

St Nauls joint manager Barry Meehan will be giving his thoughts before the Donegal Intermediate Champions go head-to-head with Tyrone Intermediate Champions Galbally in their Ulster Intermediate Football Championship semi-final.

Malachy McCann, the Buncrana manager, will also be speaking about his side’s Ulster Junior Football Final matchup against Blackhill of Monaghan this Saturday.